5 players who could be playing their final games with the Miami Dolphins and two that won't be
The end of the season will not mark the final weekend for the Miami Dolphins but there are only a handful of games left for some current players.
By Brian Miller
The time has come for the Miami Dolphins to make some changes in their running back room and two players may be gone.
Salvon Ahmed may have already played his final game for the Dolphins. He will finish his year on IR. Jeff Wilson, Jr. on the other hand hasn't made the impact that many thought he would. Mike McDaniel isn't calling his number as much as he used to.
Part of that clearly is the running of Raheem Mostert who is having more than a career year in Miami. The other part of the issue is rookie De'Von Achane has been very good as well. With the two of them taking snaps, there simply isn't as much for Wilson but when Achane was out, Wilson wasn't called upon as much.
In 8 games this season, Wilson has 29 carries for 122 yards and 11 receptions for 72 yards. He has not reached the end zone.
Wilson is under contract for next season but at a cost of $3.3 million. Releasing him would save the team $3 million in cap room. It will be interesting to see where Miami views Wilson's value to the team after the 2023 season concludes but this could be his final year in Miami.