5 players who could be playing their final games with the Miami Dolphins and two that won't be
The end of the season will not mark the final weekend for the Miami Dolphins but there are only a handful of games left for some current players.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need to decide on Christian Wilkins and that decision will dictate the future of Raekwon Davis.
Davis is set to be a free agent and right now he is in a holding pattern until Wilkins gets a new deal or a decision is made by Chris Grier. If the Dolphins don't re-sign Wilkins they may have no choice but to re-sign Davis.
Davis has been good but he hasn't been great and that puts his future in question. Ideally, the Dolphins would love to keep all of their defensive linemen but they simply don't have the money to do so. Davis is the odd man out but until Wilkins is resolved, he could return.
Several other players could be playing their final games with the Dolphins. Whether salary cap or impending free agents, the Dolphins have to make decisions on them.
Mike White - White's salary isn't high but do the Dolphins think it is Skylar Thompson's job after this year?
Duke Riley - Riley could be brought back on a one-year deal or maybe two. It would make sense for both him and the team.
Eli Apple - There is no reason for him to remain beyond this season.
Channing Tindall - Depth linebacker and at this point not much more. He hasn't been able to get on the field consistently but he is still learning and his salary is cheap.