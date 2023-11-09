5 players who may be playing their final games with the Miami Dolphins
The second half of the 2023 Miami Dolphins season is when the push for the playoffs start, but it is also the last games several players will play for the franchise.
By Brian Miller
It is hard to believe that the Miami Dolphins 2023 season has reached the halfway point. With the playoffs on their minds, several players won't be back in 2024.
It isn't easy to predict which players may not return. We all would have assumed Cedrick Wilson, Jr. would have been gone prior to this year, yet he is still running routes for the Dolphins on Sunday.
As the season calendar continues to tick towards conclusion, these five players "might" be playing their last 8 games.
Jerome Baker is one of the longest-tenured Dolphins. Drafted in 2018's 3rd round, Baker, Durham Smythe, and Jason Sanders are the only remaining players from the 8-player draft.
Baker has been good but he has never transcended beyond that. He is not inconsistent but he isn't exactly consistent either. He simply is an average linebacker and the Dolphins need to have better than average.
Baker's likely departure could also come as a result of finances. He is set to count $14.8 million against the cap in 2024. Nearly $5 million of that will be dead money if he is released by nearly $10 million will be saved.
Barring a restructure of some kind, it is hard to see Baker in Miami when the 2024 season begins.