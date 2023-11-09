5 players who may be playing their final games with the Miami Dolphins
The second half of the 2023 Miami Dolphins season is when the push for the playoffs start, but it is also the last games several players will play for the franchise.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins 2024 season begins next March, it would be shocking if Emmanuel Ogbah was still a part of the roster.
Emmanuel Ogbah has given his body to the Miami Dolphins and the Dolphins have paid him very well. In 2024, he will be counting $17.8 million against the cap and all but $4 million is recoverable if he leaves.
There isn't value for Miami anymore. Ogbah is not being used as a straight-up edge rusher and has been relegated to defensive tackle depth. He has taken 22% of the Dolphins defensive snaps so far this season.
While he has been active for all 9 games in 2023, Ogbah surprisingly has 2.5 sacks and an interception. But his 8 combined tackles aren't going to keep him around beyond this season. While we can't be certain if Jerome Baker will still be around or not, we can say with at least some common sense certainty that Ogbah will not.