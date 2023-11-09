5 players who may be playing their final games with the Miami Dolphins
The second half of the 2023 Miami Dolphins season is when the push for the playoffs start, but it is also the last games several players will play for the franchise.
By Brian Miller
If there is a big decision looming on the horizon, it is with Miami Dolphins current starting center Connor Williams.
Connor Williams has played very well for the Dolphins this year but Miami doesn't like to pay big contracts to linemen and Williams has already made it clear he wants some stability and security. He could sign a two-year deal to stay with the Dolphins and probably won't be that expensive but I get the feeling the Dolphins are going to want to keep Liam Eichenberg at center next year.
Williams has really done a great job anchoring the interior of the Dolphins line but he has snap issues that have cost the Dolphins drives, yards, and as we learned against the Chiefs, a possibility to win.
Given his snap issues and his contract, Williams is a player that the Dolphins may not see a long-term future with and this could be the final games for the team's starting center, provided he stays healthy of course...which is another potential concern for another contract.