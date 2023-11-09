5 players who may be playing their final games with the Miami Dolphins
The second half of the 2023 Miami Dolphins season is when the push for the playoffs start, but it is also the last games several players will play for the franchise.
By Brian Miller
We can chalk this up into the "We really have no idea" category but the future of Christian Wilkins and the Miami Dolphins is very much uncertain.
Christian Wilkins is having another good year for the Dolphins and he is not likely to waver on his contract demands. Wilkins wants to be paid at or at least near the top of the NFL defensive tackles and the Dolphins haven't shown any real desire to do so.
It's hard to imagine the Dolphins letting Wilkins leave as a free agent but if they can't come to terms on a long extension, that is exactly what will happen.
Wilkins is going to tie up a lot of cap space and Grier may turn to the draft to find his replacement where he will get away with cheaper labor. The Dolphins could sign Raekwon Davis who will also be a free agent. Davis would cost a fraction of what Wilkins will.