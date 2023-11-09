5 players who may be playing their final games with the Miami Dolphins
The second half of the 2023 Miami Dolphins season is when the push for the playoffs start, but it is also the last games several players will play for the franchise.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins reworked the contract for Jason Sanders to save some cap money this year but next year, he may not be around.
Jason Sanders is inconsistent. You can argue all you want but hasn't been consistent for a couple of years now. So far in 2023, Sanders has made 7 of 9 field goal attempts. He has missed from outside of 50 and once in the 40-49 range.
Miami needs to have a more reliable kicker and the Dolphins are paying him quite well to be average right now.
Will he be gone after this year? That's hard to say, honestly. Sanders will count $4.5 million in cap space in 2024 and thanks to the reworked deal earlier, only $2.3 million is recoverable.
Sanders has 8 games remaining to show he can be a clutch kicker for the Dolphins and as the season winds down and the possibility of the playoffs, Sanders could play a huge and pivotal role in the Dolphins season. Conversely, he could play a bad one as well.