5 players who should have played their final Miami Dolphins game Saturday night
The Miami Dolphins have to make changes to their roster just to get under the cap but several players may not be back. These five shouldn't be.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins general manager, Chris Grier, thought it would be a good idea to spend his cap money on guys like Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and Jalen Ramsey and now it will come back to bite him.
The Dolphins don't have a lot of money to spend in 2024 and will have to create cap space just to get to the working cap number. They will have to make tough decisions but are they really, tough?
The Dolphins may have a potent offense against bad teams but they don't have a good offense against great ones, or good ones for that matter. The 2023 season is over and five players shouldn't be back.
Jake Bailey - Bailey was a mistake for the Dolphins and there is no reason for him to be retained for another season. Maybe the Dolphins had hoped they wouldn't need to punt that much but they still overpaid Bailey and now, they need to replace him.
Bailey isn't under contract next season and it would be surprising if the Dolphins opted to bring him back even for competition. He simply was unreliable in 2023 and on Saturday night, he showed exactly how unreliable. Miami simply needs to have a better punter.