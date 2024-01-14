5 players who should have played their final Miami Dolphins game Saturday night
The Miami Dolphins have to make changes to their roster just to get under the cap but several players may not be back. These five shouldn't be.
By Brian Miller
Emmanuel Ogbah showed he has value to the team when the Miami Dolphins lost their edge rushers but not enough to keep him in 2024.
The end of Ogbah will arrive sometime after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season and before the start of the 2024 season. Simply put, Ogbah is getting paid way too much money to play as a backup. He will count $17.8 million against the cap in 2024.
Miami will save $13.8 million vs a $4 million dead money hit. There is no way they can leave Ogbah on the roster regardless of the health status of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb heading into the off-season.
The Dolphins are going to need to replace him and maybe that money can go to Andrew Van Ginkel who will be a free agent when March rolls around. The Dolphins realized how much they needed him on defense in the last two games against the Bills and Chiefs. Something that Ogbah couldn't show.