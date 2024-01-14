5 players who should have played their final Miami Dolphins game Saturday night
The Miami Dolphins have to make changes to their roster just to get under the cap but several players may not be back. These five shouldn't be.
By Brian Miller
Jeff Wilson, Jr. has a great rapport with Mike McDaniel but he no longer is the go-to runner in this offense.
Wilson missed a lot of time this season and that gave the Dolphins an opportunity to see what they have in De'Von Achane, and they have to like what they see. Wilson is expendable at this point. Raheem Mostert will be under contract for the 2024 season and cost the team less.
Wilson isn't a bad running back and his $3.78 million cap hit isn't bad either but Wilson is the 3rd running back on a roster that also should see increased use of 2023 rookie Chris Brooks moving forward.
The Dolphins shouldn't have a problem finding a replacement for Wilson should they let him go. Would Wilson take a pay cut or a restructure to stay with the Dolphins? It isn't likely. The questions about Wilson's future will come down to whether or not Chris Grier needs his $3 million for someone else and given the number of free agents Miami will have to deal with, they just might need it.
I can't be 100% certain that Wilson will be gone but I might be more surprised if he stayed than if he were released. If he stays, I'm fine with that too.