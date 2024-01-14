5 players who should have played their final Miami Dolphins game Saturday night
The Miami Dolphins have to make changes to their roster just to get under the cap but several players may not be back. These five shouldn't be.
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins is the cheerleader and leader on this team but the Miami Dolphins may not be able to afford him.
If the Dolphins wanted to keep Wilkins, they would have found it cheaper to do so last year despite wanting to be paid as a top-three defensive lineman. This year, he will want more and on the free agent market, he will get it.
The Dolphins would love to keep him but they are strapped against the cap and have to make other decisions with the roster and Wilkins may not financially fit what they are hoping to accomplish this off-season.
Miami will have to make decisions with the future in mind. Jaelan Phillips, Jaylen Waddle, and Tua Tagovailoa will all be hitting the market in 2025. Phillips and Waddle are 5th-year options eligible. Jevon Holland who will also be an FA in 2025 is not. Tua could play the 2024 season as his 5th-year option. He reportedly wants a contract done this off-season.
This is why Wilkins is such a tough decision to make. The Dolphins are going to have to give him a big contract and they simply may not be able to afford him. It wouldn't surprise me to see them use far less money to keep Raekwon Davis and spread the difference to other players.