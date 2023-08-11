5 positions that the Miami Dolphins could trade for that would make them unstoppable
The Miami Dolphins have a pretty darn good offense and a defense that could be elite but what is keeping them from being legit Super Bowl contenders? These fiver areas of need would do it.
By Brian Miller
Whether you believe the Miami Dolphins are already in a position to challenge for a Super Bowl or you are one of those that think Tua Tagovailoa is holding them back, we can all agree that there are other areas of the team that would make the entire roster better.
In a perfect world, you could simply snap your fingers and a trade would materialize in front of you and you could add some incredible talent from anywhere to fill the holes on a roster. This is far from a perfect world, even a perfect football world.
Chris Grier has the resources to make any trade he wants but he shouldn't use them unless everything aligns perfectly. That doesn't mean there are not areas of concern, there are. Whether or not these holes get fixed in the draft or next year's free agency remains to be seen but one thing is for certain, it's time Grier looks at these five areas of the roster and fixes it for good.
Yes, right tackle is one of the most glaring needs on the Miami Dolphins roster no matter what you might think.
Austin Jackson isn't the long term solution and neither are any of the other offensive lineman on the roster. Right tackle is an important part of the line that Grier hasn't really embraced. For starters, the Dolphins have a left handed quarterback so why are they not putting a much larger emphasis on protecting his blindside?
That's a question fans have been toiling with since Grier drafted Jackson and failed to add to the position in free agency. Being convinced of a player being the answer isn't always the answer and so far, Grier has made the right side issues stick out like a sore thumb that can't be masked.
If we are going to point at the offensive right tackle spot as a big problem then we also have to point at the left guard spot as well.
Miami doesn't have an answer for the gap between center and left tackle. They are playing the 'serviceable' game where they feel it is easy to simply plug and play whoever they have into the hole and mark it fixed. Well, a hole remains a hole no matter what putty you put on it. Eventually, it will get bigger and you will need to actually fill it in for good.