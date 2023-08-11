5 positions that the Miami Dolphins could trade for that would make them unstoppable
The Miami Dolphins have a pretty darn good offense and a defense that could be elite but what is keeping them from being legit Super Bowl contenders? These fiver areas of need would do it.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and especially Mike McDaniel may think that the tight end position is no big deal, another plug-in-play position but they are wrong.
The elite NFL teams all have tight ends that can catch the ball. Run with it. And yes, they can also block. The Dolphins had a very good pass-catching TE but no matter how hard they tried, they could not make Mike Gesicki into something he is not.
While to everyone else the hole at TE is glaring, the Dolphins think nothing of it. Durham Smythe is more than capable of being a number 2 TE in the NFL but he isn't a number one and the additions of Eric Saubert and Tyler Kroft are not moves that teams with a TE 1 hole make.
Maybe the Dolphins had big plans for last April's draft and it didn't go the way they wanted it to. I can't help but think that Grier had Cam Smith targeted all along but the fact Miami waited until later in the draft on day three to take a WR that they believe they can convert to TE is messed up.
Miami is "getting by" with who they have at TE and that position isn't going to strike fear into other teams. For McDaniel, the position has become another tackle who can occassionally go out for a pass but if McDaniel was an attacking OC like he thinks he is, he should have put more emphasis on getting the team a TE that can block and catch equally well.
The lack of such a TE is holding back what the offense could become.