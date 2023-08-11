5 positions that the Miami Dolphins could trade for that would make them unstoppable
The Miami Dolphins have a pretty darn good offense and a defense that could be elite but what is keeping them from being legit Super Bowl contenders? These fiver areas of need would do it.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans can like the youth at linebacker all they want but if they had a top LB prospect or a veteran who can take over a defense, imagine how good that unit would be.
Is Zach Thomas the last great Miami Dolphins linebacker? If we are talking about HOF credentials, then yes that is true but when was the last time that the Dolphins defense featured a linebacker that could take full control and dictate what an offense can and can't do?
As I sit here and try to think of who that may be, a lot of names come to mind, like Danelle Ellerbe, but then reality sets in and you realize they were good at best and far from great while in Miami.
This year we are looking at guys like Channing Tindall to step up in a backup role to Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel. We are hoping that David Long will turn the defense around as well but where is the commitment to the position? Where is the, "we are going to go out and get a thumper" mentality?
There isn't one if you are asking. The Dolphins are more content to bring in role players rather than a guy who is a feature to the position. Miami should be putting the same emphasis on permanently fixing the LB unit like they do the CB position.