5 positions that the Miami Dolphins could trade for that would make them unstoppable

The Miami Dolphins have a pretty darn good offense and a defense that could be elite but what is keeping them from being legit Super Bowl contenders? These fiver areas of need would do it.

By Brian Miller

Sep 20, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field
Sep 20, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
While the Miami Dolphins are above average, great, or borderline elite at QB, WR, CB, and Safety, can someone please tell me why we are still using a RB by comittee approach?

This isn't about adding Dalvin Cook or trading for Jonathan Taylor or Josh Jacobs or any other running back. This is a question about committment to the position outside of the mid rounds.

Let us be 100% real here. The NFL doesn't put the same emphasis on the position as they have in the past but most NFL teams still draft a RB at some point in the first two rounds. This year the Dolphins added De'Von Achane to the roster in round three, the highest a RB has been taken since Daniel Thomas was drafted.

Miami has spent a lot of mid-round picks on guys like Myles Jackson, Lamar Miller, Jay Ajayi, and so on but they skip the top guys in their classes each year. Why?

Yes, paying for a name isn't what Chris Grier does but if the Dolphins believe they can be elite shouldn't they at least have a RB that is close to it? Or at the very least a workhorse that can be relied upon rather than moving guys in and out and taking them out of any rhythm?

For me, I look at this roster and I see a lot of quality tight end that is stacked in the secondary, or a piece here and there at WR or left tackle. Maybe a couple of edge rushers but there are holes on this roster that coaching and ego can't fix.

The Dolphins want to be elite, they need to get a lot better at TE, RT, LG, LB, and RB. They don't have to buy the best but they should invest in something better than average.

