5 potential DC replacements the Dolphins could consider to replace Vic Fangio
With Vic Fangio now out of Miami, the Dolphins have to find a replacement and that means another coaching search for a 3rd straight year.
By Brian Miller
At some point, his name will be mentioned and some will snicker but Ron "Riverboat" Rivera would make sense for the Miami Dolphins.
Ron Rivera was in a really bad situation with the Washington Commanders and while he showed his ability to coach, it was a no-win situation.
Rivera is a defensive coach and if he could spend his time working strictly on that side of the ball, he could find the success he did early in his coaching career that caught the eye of the Panthers who gave him his first HC job.
Rivera has a great resume that includes three years as the DC in Chicago, three years with the Chargers in the same role and has been a head coach since 2011 with the last four years in Washington.
Rivera has been a Super Bowl winning player, has taken the Panthers to the Super Bowl, and has won NFL Coach of the Year twice. He is a coach that Mike McDaniel has a lot of respect for.