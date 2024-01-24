5 potential DC replacements the Dolphins could consider to replace Vic Fangio
With Vic Fangio now out of Miami, the Dolphins have to find a replacement and that means another coaching search for a 3rd straight year.
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins want to get more physical on the defensive side of the ball, Wink Martindale could be a candidate.
Don "Wink" Martindale is no relation to the game show host from decades ago but he does have a relationship with John Harbaugh having served as the DC under the Baltimore coach from 2018-2021. That's a long stint for a team that is a perennial competitor.
Martindale makes sense for the Dolphins. He brings a new identity to the team. Last year he was with the Giants in the same role. The Giants and Martindale agreed to part ways earlier this month. Some speculated that he could remain in the NFC East with the Eagles, we know that won't happen now.
Martindale has served as an NFL DC three times also having been the DC for a short time with the Broncos. His NFL coaching career began in 2004 with the Raiders as a LB coach which is more of his speciality. It would be a good fit for a team that needs their linebackers to play smarter and more physical at the point of attack.