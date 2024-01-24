5 potential DC replacements the Dolphins could consider to replace Vic Fangio
With Vic Fangio now out of Miami, the Dolphins have to find a replacement and that means another coaching search for a 3rd straight year.
By Brian Miller
Miami doesn't have to stick with NFL coaches and Jesse Minter would be a steal for the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel.
Jim Harbaugh will be leaving Michigan for the NFL and there is a good chance Minter will join him but the Dolphins could jump in and give Minter the reigns of a defense that could use a college revamping.
Minter is a young coach, 40 years old, and would bring a new view to an NFL defense. He just served as the DC for the NCAA Champion Wolverines. He has been coaching since 2006 at the college level with Notre Dame as an intern. He has been a DC for Vanderbilt and Michigan and also spent time as the Michigan head coach following Harbaugh's suspensions.
Minter's road to Jim Harbaugh went through his brother John. Minter served as the Ravens assistant DB coach and DB coach in 2019 and 2020 before he left one Harbaugh for another.