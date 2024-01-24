5 potential DC replacements the Dolphins could consider to replace Vic Fangio
With Vic Fangio now out of Miami, the Dolphins have to find a replacement and that means another coaching search for a 3rd straight year.
By Brian Miller
With Vic Fangio heading back to Philly in all likelihood, could Leslie Frazier be looking for a job with the Miami Dolphins?
Frazier has walked the sidelines of the NFL as a head coach and defensive coordinator. He has been around a long time and at the age of 64, still has years left should he want it.
Frazier would be a huge addition to the Dolphins coaching staff. He stepped down from the role with the Buffalo Bills to take a break but it has been reported that he is ready to get back into it. WIth the Bills, the Buffalo defense was quite good. He was there from 2020 to 2022 before HC Sean McDermott took over the play calling duties last year.
If the Dolphins wanted to get physical and bring in another well-respected former DC and head coach, Frazier could be someone who makes a lot of sense for McDaniel who in reality should be looking for an older more experienced coach who can handle the defense with autonomy.