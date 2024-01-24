5 potential DC replacements the Dolphins could consider to replace Vic Fangio
With Vic Fangio now out of Miami, the Dolphins have to find a replacement and that means another coaching search for a 3rd straight year.
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins want to stick with youth and maybe some familiarity, they could look at Brandon Staley.
Brandon Staley's name brings snickers from Miami Dolphins fans. His turn at being a head coach didn't end well with the Chargers. Staley doesn't appear to be a candidate for another head coaching job anytime soon but he was a good DC when that was all he needed to focus on.
With the Rams, Staley had a number one defense and Mike McDaniel got to see it first hand while in San Francisco. The downside to Staley is he has only one season under his belt as a DC and one failed season as an HC.
Staley never should have been hired as an HC given his experience and that may keep him from getting a DC job this year. He might be a candidate to interview but he may not be the best option of those coaches we have already mentioned.