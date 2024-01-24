5 potential DC replacements the Dolphins could consider to replace Vic Fangio
With Vic Fangio now out of Miami, the Dolphins have to find a replacement and that means another coaching search for a 3rd straight year.
By Brian Miller
There are a lot of other candidates out there but the Miami Dolphins could opt to dig into franchise history and get a Shula.
The grandson of Don Shula, Chris Shula is currently coaching with the L.A. Rams. He interviewed for the Eagles DC job last season but was passed over. With the Rams, Shula has coached outside linebackers, linebackers, and has served as the team's pass game coordinator and DB coach.
Shula's name isn't the same as the "Shula" name but he is carving out a career on his own and at 37-years-old, is making a case each year for the opportunity to take on a bigger role.
Shula has been coaching since 2010 when his first job came as an assistant LB coach at Ball State. His first DC job came in 2014 at John Carroll University. From 2015 to 2016 he jumped to the NFL with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach.
Since 2017, Shula's career has entirely been with the Rams.
Other notable options for the Miami Dolphins and Mike McDaniel.
- Jim Leonhard - currently an analyst with Illinois.
- Dave Borgonzi - LB coach with Chicago.
- Chris Harris - Defensive assistant with the Buffalo Bills, considered to be an up and coming DC candidate.
- Matt Patricia - Former HC with Detroit and DC with the Patriots.
- Kris Richard - spent 2023 out of football after being the DC with the Cowboys. Richard interviewed with the Dolphins last season.