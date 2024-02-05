5 Potential Raven free agents who could follow Anthony Weaver to the Dolphins
NFL free agency will be he before we know it and with the Miami Dolphins new DC, Anthony Weaver, who might follow him from the Ravens?
By Brian Miller
When a coach moves from one team to another, there is always a chance that someone from his former team will follow. Who might follow Anthony Weaver to Miami?
Money will play a role in any decision that a player makes but if all things are equal, familiarity will often help. Anthony Weaver was well-respected in Baltimore and the loss of Weaver as a coach for the Ravens wasn't something they wanted. Now, the Miami Dolphins will see if Weaver can change turn around a defense that has more than a few holes.
The Dolphins need some safety help and Geno Stone could be a player to watch. Stone has spent all four of his seasons with the Ravens after being drafted in round 7 of the 2020 NFL Draft. Stone started only 11 games in 2023 but he had an amazing 7 interceptions for Baltimore.
The Dolphins have to make a decision on DeShon Elliot who is an impending free agent, Brandon Jones, and either this year or next, Jevon Holland's contract needs to be addressed. He will be a free agent following the 2024 season.
While Weaver coached the defensive line, as an assistant head coach, Weaver knows the players well. Stone is going to get some looks in free agency and Miami could give him one as well.