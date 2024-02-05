5 Potential Raven free agents who could follow Anthony Weaver to the Dolphins
NFL free agency will be he before we know it and with the Miami Dolphins new DC, Anthony Weaver, who might follow him from the Ravens?
By Brian Miller
In 2020 the Ravens drafted Malik Harrison in the 3rd round. The LB is familiar to Weaver and the Dolphins need depth.
With so many question marks at linebacker heading into the season, Miami will have to add more players to the roster at the position. Harrison started 8 of 14 games last season and 8 of 17 the year before. He knows the system that Weaver will likely want to install.
Harrison isn't going to walk into the Dolphins training facility and start but he may be a better option than Duke Riley who despite a great late season effort, still isn't providing the consistency that the Dolphins need.
If the Dolphins look at Harrison it shouldn't be overly costly. Harrison is going to draw interest on the market if he hits it but the Dolphins might be the best fit for him and Weaver could be the key. He would be a low-risk high-reward type of addition.
Another Ravens linebacker that might draw cheap interest is Del'Shawn Phillips. Undrafted in 2023, Phillips has spent four years with the Ravens. He would provide depth but wouldn't be expected to start.