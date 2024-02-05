5 Potential Raven free agents who could follow Anthony Weaver to the Dolphins
NFL free agency will be he before we know it and with the Miami Dolphins new DC, Anthony Weaver, who might follow him from the Ravens?
By Brian Miller
Anthony Weaver missed out on coaching Jadeveon Clowney in Houston because Clowney was long gone but he coached him last year in Baltimore.
Clowney has been one of the most bounced-around NFL players since being the number one overall pick in 2014. He spent his first five seasons with the Texans and from 2016-2018 he was a Pro Bowler. He then left for Seattle, then Tennessee, then two years in Cleveland, before landing in Baltimore last year.
Clowney isn't the player he was during his Pro Bowl years but he had 9.5 sacks last season for the Ravens.
What will be interesting is that Miami needs edge help this year with both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips likely to start on IR or the PuP list. Clowney and Weaver know each other and Clowney can bring some vet experience to the front of the Dolphins line. Last year he started 15 of 17 games.
Depending on the price tag that Clowney wants, Miami would make an ideal spot for Clowney to land but again, money will decide where he plays in 2024. At 31 years old, one would think he wouldn't be that expensive.