5 reunions the Dolphins may not be looking forward to in 2024
5 former acquaintances that the Dolphins will see in 2024.
Free agency as we know it these days began in 1993, with the salary cap kicking in a year later. It has brought great balance to the National Football League, even though there have been some dynastic runs this century by the New England Patriots and currently, the Kansas City Chiefs.
It has enabled teams to rise from the ashes. A year ago, the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns were playoff teams after finishing last in the respective divisions in 2022.
Player movement has also allowed former teammates to not only become opponents but new divisional rivals. The combinations are somewhat endless, and it makes viewing the 2024 NFL schedule (soon to be released) even more interesting.
This upcoming season, the Miami Dolphins will be facing two of their former players who were original members of the organization. There will also be contests against three performers who played for the rival Buffalo Bills but are now members of new organizations. The dates of the games have not yet been released, but in each instance, there’s a little history (or a lot) when it comes to these players.
Yes, we know there’s going to be many a reunion. Soon, we will all know when Mike McDaniel’s team will be renewing acquaintances with these talented players.