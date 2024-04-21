5 reunions the Dolphins may not be looking forward to in 2024
These 5 players could wreck things for the Dolphins in 2024.
5. CB Tre’Davious White (Rams)
The 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had spent his entire career in Orchard Park before the salary-cap-strapped Buffalo Bills opted to release the former LSU standout this offseason. It’s been a rough couple of years for talented cornerback Tre’Davious White, a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 2019.
White suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving of 2021, missing roughly a year of action. This past season, he suffered an Achilles’ injury in the team’s fourth game and was out the rest of the year. He signed with the Rams and hopes to regain the form that saw him total 20 takeaways during his first four NFL seasons.
4. LB Jerome Baker (Seahawks)
The talented performer was a third-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018. Linebacker Jerome Baker was a steady force with the club for six seasons but was cut loose this offseason. He signed on with the Seattle Seahawks, and the former Ohio State product figures to help a defense that hit the skids in 2023.
Baker totaled at least 100 tackles in each of his six seasons in South Florida and led Miami in tackles three straight years from 2019. He totaled 22.5 sacks, five interceptions, 21 passes defensed, and six forced fumbles. The 27-year-old pro is Pro Football Focus’ 18th-ranked linebacker in regards to pass coverage.