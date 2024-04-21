5 reunions the Dolphins may not be looking forward to in 2024
Miami Dolphins fans are not going to like facing Christian Wilkins at Hard Rock Stadium.
1. DT Christian Wilkins (Raiders)
At first, it was thought that general manager Chris Grier would entertain the thought of slapping the “franchise” tag on the five-year veteran. The Miami Dolphins made the decision to let talented defensive tackle Christian Wilkins test free agency. He wasted little time signing a four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders (via Spotrac). As fate would have it, Mike McDaniel’s club will be hosting the Silver and Black in 2024 for the second consecutive season.
Facing Wilkins this season will be a tall order, especially with the new-look interior of Miami’s offensive line. The offseason began with guards Isaiah Wynn and Robert Hunt, as well as center Connor Williams, hit the open market. While Wynn re-signed with the club, Hunt inked a deal with the Carolina Panthers. Williams remains unsigned but is also recovering from a torn ACL. The latter has been replaced by Aaron Brewer, late of the Tennessee Williams.
As for the right guard spot opposite Wynn, the Dolphins could opt for former undrafted free agent Robert Jones. He’s made a total of 14 starts in his three seasons with the team, including the 2023 playoff loss at Kansas City. Regardless of how they line up in 2024, Wilkins, who totaled a career-best nine sacks this past season, will be looking to make his presence felt vs. the franchise that made him the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.