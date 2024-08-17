5 storylines to watch in the Dolphins-Commanders preseason Week 2 clash
By Brian Miller
Hard Rock Stadium wasn't in great shape last week when the Miami Dolphins hosted the Atlanta Falcons. Turf was coming up all over the field and few injuries for both teams happened. Tonight's second preseason contest will bring the Washington Commanders to town and hopefully the turf is in better shape. With that said, here's a look at five things fans should keep an eye on in this one:
Miami's defense against Jayden Daniels
The Dolphins defense got off to a slow start this week against the Commanders and allowed Daniels to engineer five consecutive touchdowns during red zone drills. Miami may not have had a few starters on the field for joint practices, but they won't have a full squad all season either given the fact injuries happen.
Daniels will see a good amount of snaps on Saturday night so, it will be interesting to see how the Dolphins defense contains him and prevents big plays through the air. Tonight will not be a precursor for the season, but it would be nice to see the players that start the game step up and control the tempo.