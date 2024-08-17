5 storylines to watch in the Dolphins-Commanders preseason Week 2 clash
By Brian Miller
Mike White vs Skylar Thompson Part 2
Tua Tagovailoa will see playing time on Saturday, and fans can expect one or two series, but at most, Mike McDaniel will give him a quarter. When Tagovailoa leaves the field, the White/Thompson show will once again be shown. Fans should expect to see White run first this week and Thompson mopping up in the late second half.
Neither quarterback showed much at all vs. Atlanta, leading to Tagovailoa to stick up for the backups in a media session, and the Dolphins remain characteristically quiet about all of it. Tonight's game may not provide much separation between the two, but there is a reason why this is important.
If the quarterbacks are facing any amount of pressure to perform, then one of these two needs to take control of their own fate. One of these quarterbacks will not make the team, so they need to play like they want to be the one that does.
Jaylen Wright and Chris Brooks
Against the Falcons, the Dolphins put Jeff Wilson Jr. on the field to start; against the Commanders, we should see a dose of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane in the first quarter. Following their removal and exodus to the showers, it will become the Jaylen Wright and Chris Brooks show. Miami didn't play Salvon Ahmed as far as I can remember, so this is a clear indication that the Dolphins running backs room is almost set. The big question is whether Miami will release or trade Wilson before the final roster cuts or if McDaniel will put his foot down to keep him for another season. Wilson and McDaniel have a good history.
Wright looked good against the Falcons, and it will be fun to see what he can do now that his first semi-NFL game is behind him. He has a good opportunity to show McDaniel that he deserves a bite out of the carries, and tonight could give him more tape. Brooks, on the other hand, is still trying to secure his roster spot. Brooks plays more visibly physically than the other running backs, and that is something the Dolphins should be embracing, and it could give him an edge over Wilson.