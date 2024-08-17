5 storylines to watch in the Dolphins-Commanders preseason Week 2 clash
By Brian Miller
The debut of Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson will see his first preseason action of his NFL career. Fans expected to see the first-round pass-rusher against the Falcons, but he and the rest of the first-team players took a seat. Even rookie Mohamed Kamara didn't play. He, too, should see action on Saturday night.
Robinson has looked good in camp, and that is probably a reason why he was given the first week off, but now it's time to get him on the field and see what he can do in game situations. With the unexpected retirement of Shaq Barrett, the Dolphins are thinner on the edge despite getting Jaelan Phillips back. Don't expect to see Phillips on the field.
The wide receiver group
Against the Falcons, the Dolphins wide receivers were not very good or rather were kind of a letdown. Miami didn't focus much attention on their WR group. Tanner Conner led the team in receptions and yards with three catches for 70, while Wilson caught three for 18 and a touchdown.
This week, the Dolphins need to get their WRs involved in the game play. They need to be targeted more than one time. That might change with Tua on the field early, but Thompson and White need to do better at getting the ball in their hands. Against Atlanta, Willie Snead didn't look good and he needs to show the coaching staff a reason for why they signed him.