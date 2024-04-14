5 teams that could ruin the Miami Dolphins draft in round one
By Brian Miller
Picking at 21 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft can be a good spot for the Miami Dolphins but other teams could ruin their plans.
Naturally, many players will be long gone by the time the Miami Dolphins are on the clock. There is a list of at least 15 players that many draft experts believe will be sure bets to be taken in the top 15 slots but it is the gray area between 15 and 21 that could spell disaster for the Dolphins.
Chris Grier has two options at 21. Stay put and make a selection or trade back and gain more picks. It is highly unlikely the Dolphins move up. In both scenarios, the decision to select or move back will be predicated on who is on the board and who the Dolphins like the most. If Miami moves back, it is likely that some other team took the player they wanted.
Miami will enter the draft with needs along the interior offensive line, safety, wide receiver, edge rushing DE, and to a lesser degree now, tight end and defensive tackle. Teams knowing what Miami needs to fill could be tempted to jump ahead.
Teams that could be interested in trading down who currently sit ahead of the Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles Rams - The Rams have more draft picks than anyone in this year's draft but they do like to wheel and deal. They could move down from pick 19 to the bottom of round one and pick up more 2025 draft picks in the process.
Cincinnati Bengals - The Bengals tend not to trade. They pick at 18 overall and will likely stay put.
Pittsburgh Steelers - The Steelers select one spot in front of Miami and that could be a dangerous spot. The Steelers are not afraid to move around and could be an easy landing spot for a team looking to jump the Dolphins.
Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks - Seattle picks 16 and Jacksonville 17. Both teams could look to drop down and gain more picks. The Jaguars have added a lot of players to their roster this year and Seattle is rebuilding. Dropping down may save Jacksonville money and Seattle could use the extra draft picks as they reshape their roster.