5 teams that could ruin the Miami Dolphins draft in round one
By Brian Miller
The Buffalo Bills have a big need at wide receiver and they may not be able to sit and wait in round one of the 2024 NFL Draft.
With the trade of Stefon Diggs, the Bills have a big need for a WR. So do the Dolphins but Buffalo's need is for a number one WR and Miami's is more for a 3rd WR and an eventual replacement for Tyreek Hill.
Buffalo will draft in the 28th spot. They know Miami may target at WR and if that is the case, jumping up ahead of the Dolphins could be possible. If Rome Odunze of Washington falls, the Bills could make the jump and the same could be said if Brian Thomas, Jr. of LSU is available in the late teens or at pick 20.
Buffalo is almost certainly drafting a WR in round one of this draft as they can't wait until later in round 2. Other options should stay put are Adonai Mitchell of Texas, Georgia's Ladd McConkey, or Xavien Worthy of Texas.
The Bills have options but they could jump over the Dolphins if the guy they want is sitting on the board as Miami gets closer to being on the clock.