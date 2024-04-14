5 teams that could ruin the Miami Dolphins draft in round one
By Brian Miller
The Houston Texans made moves this free agency period to get deeper into the playoffs, the 2024 NFL Draft could provide trade interest.
Houston will enter the draft with pick number 23. They have similar needs to the Dolphins. Wide receiver, defensive tackle, edge rusher, offensive tackle, and cornerback.
If Houston's target is a CB, they may have to jump up to 16 with Seattle. That wouldn't mess up Miami's draft plans but if they look at a guy like Troy Fautanu as someone who could play opposite Laremy Tunsil, Graham Barton, or even a wide receiver as mentioned earlier, they could pull off a deal to move ahead of Miami to make sure they get the guy they want.
Fautanu is going to be interesting. Many experts see his stock hovering in the late teens to early 20s but they are also seeing more interest in him as well. If Fautanu drops, he could be a player that other teams view as a must-have and if the Dolphins are looking at him as their pick at 21, they could find themselves scanning their draft boards. The Texans are a possibility.