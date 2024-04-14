5 teams that could ruin the Miami Dolphins draft in round one
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins can't rule out a jump by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Eagles will pick at 22 entering the draft. They need WR help as well as CB, LB, and edge as well. The edge need is where Miami should be worried. The Dolphins may be looking to add a guy like Jared Verse at 21 if he is there. If he is at 20, the Eagles could leap Miami and take him.
Verse seems to be rising on many draft boards but he still is likely to land somewhere outside of the top 15. If Verse is gone, another name to watch is Chop Robinson. Robinson is slowly climbing the ranks and could move into the late teens in round one.
There is always a concern for positional runs and DE isn't as deep as other positions so a run is entirely possible. If we start to see movement around pick 17, with the Jaguars, the Eagles are a team that could jump up to grab one if they believe the Dolphins are targeting that position.
The Texans are also in need of an edge rusher and pick one spot behind the Eagles. Miami, Philadelphia, and Houston all needing DE help could make for an interesting situation when the draft gets to picks 16 through 20.