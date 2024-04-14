5 teams that could ruin the Miami Dolphins draft in round one
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins draft plans can also be ruined by the Buccaneers and Packers as well.
The Packers pick at 25 and could look to move up. They have in the past. Same with the Buccaneers. The Buc's pick at 26. Both teams need edge rushing help, so if we consider them in the group with Philadelphia and Houston, those are other potential jumpers.
Both teams also need interior offensive line help and this could lead to both teams trying to jump over Miami, especially if a team like Philadelphia or Houston jumps up to 17, 18, or 19 to grab a DE. Pittsburgh at 20 could be an obtainable spot for either Tampa or Green Bay.
Green Bay could also be looking at Safety and the best Safety available could be Cooper DeJean. In fact, he may be the only safety worth drafting in the early 20s. Miami could target DeJean and the Packers could try and jump them. Then again, the Bucs need safety help as well.
Keep in mind that while the Packers and Bucs could jump ahead of the Dolphins, they also could be options to trade with as well.