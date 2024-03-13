5 Things Miami Dolphins fans can take away from the early moves in free agency
By Matt Serniak
Anthony Weaver is strengthening the middle of the Miami Dolphins' defense.
Christian Wilkins was the heart and soul of the defense. Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey may have been better than Wilkins, but Wilkins was the guy who you can clearly see every play giving everything he had and he was excellent doing it. That's a combination the Miami Dolphins don't always have.
Jordyn Brooks comes over from the Seattle Seahawks where he was one of their best players on defense and was also one of their leaders. This article goes into the leadership role he took on back in 2022.
Brooks is ultra-aggressive and he was able to learn from the great Bobby Wagner on how to lead a defense. Tell me this doesn't get you jacked up.
Jalen Ramsey is the best player, but Jordyn Brooks comes in and immediately brings a toughness that has been sorely lacking in the middle of the defense.
Anthony Walker Jr., who won't be asked to be a starter, brings very good depth to that middle of the defense. Sure, he only weighs 201 LBs. That isn't something I love but what I do love is his versatility due to his size. He won't be asked to eat too many blocks. But come in on passing situations and keep guys in front of you and from time to time cover players, yes, he can do that.
Along with David Long Jr., this unit may actually become a strength. Wouldn't that be something?