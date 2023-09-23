5 things you need to know about the Dolphins Week 3 clash with the Broncos
Mike McDaniel’s team is off to a rousing start this season. The Miami Dolphins are the only 2-0 team in the AFC East and one of only two unbeaten clubs, along with the 2-0 Baltimore Ravens, in the conference.
The team seeks a 3-0 start for the second consecutive year. This is also the home opener for McDaniel’s squad. The Dolphins were 6-2 in their own building a season ago.
Enter the Denver Broncos, one of nine 0-2 teams in the NFL after two weeks of play.
All-Time Series Record
Including the clubs’ playoff meeting in 1998, a 38-3 Broncos win by the eventual Super Bowl XXXIII champions, Miami owns a 12-7-1 overall lead in this series. This will mark just the fifth meeting between the teams since 2011, with Denver prevailing in three of those contests. However, the Broncos’ last appearance in Miami resulted in a 35-9 setback in 2017 and they own a 1-8 road record vs. the Dolphins.
The Last Time
Broncos 20, Dolphins 13 (2020): It was Week 11 when Brian Flores’ 6-3 team took a five-game winning streak into the Mile High City. Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got his team on the board early with a TD pass to DeVante Parker. However, he would wound up being benched in the fourth quarter after throwing for only 83 yards and being sacked six times. Miami’s defense gave up 189 yards on the ground.
Most Memorable Meeting
It was Week 4 of the 1985 season and the first meeting between future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Dan Marino and John Elway. Little did anyone know that the talented duo wouldn’t square off again until 1998. Miami’s third-year signal-caller threw for 390 yards and three scores at Mile High Stadium. Running back Tony Nathan led the way with 10 catches for 120 yards in a 30-26 Miami win.
Key to the Game
In the loss to the Commanders, Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson had success with the deep ball, which has been his forte throughout his career. He connected on passes of 60 (TD) and 53 yards to Marvin Mims Jr. and got a little lucky with his 50-yard “Hail Mary” throw to Brandon Johnson's touchdown as time ran out. He threw for 308 yards and 163 came on three plays. The Dolphins’ secondary must be buttoned up.
Dolphins Player to Watch
Before the trade deadline last year, the Dolphins gave up a 2023 first-round pick and more for Broncos’ pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. In eight outings with Miami a year ago, he finished with 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He added a sack in the playoff loss to the Bills.
In two games in 2023, he’s totaled 11 stops (3 for losses), one quarterback trap and a forced fumble. Russell Wilson has been sacked nine times during Denver’s 0-2 start. Chubb would certainly love to have a big day against his former team.