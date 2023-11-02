5 things you need to know about the Dolphins Week 9 clash with the Chiefs
The Miami Dolphins are in Germany to play the Chiefs in a big AFC game that could have playoff implications later in the year.
It is a highly-anticipated match-up between two of the AFC’s division leaders. Both the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs own 6-2 records. The former comes off a 31-17 win over the New England Patriots. The reigning Super Bowl champions saw their six-game winning streak snapped at Denver last Sunday, 24-9.
There’s plenty of star power in this key conference showdown.
All-Time Series Record
Including three playoff encounters, all won by the Dolphins, Miami owns a one-game overall lead (16-15) in the standings. However, the Chiefs have won the last three meetings dating back to 2014, Andy Reid’s second season as Kansas City’s head coach. For what it’s worth, he is 6-1 lifetime vs. the Dolphins dating back to his first season with the Eagles in 1999. Reid has won his last six encounters with the ‘Fins.
The Last Time
Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27 (2020): The Dolphins hosted the then-defending Super Bowl champions. In the first quarter, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes was picked off twice and was also sacked for a 30-yard loss. Andy Reid’s team was down 10-0 in the second quarter and responded with 30 straight points. Tyreek Hill ran 32 yards for Kansas City’s first touchdown game and later scored on a 44-yard pass from Mahomes.
Most Memorable Meeting
It remains the longest game in NFL history. It was the 1971 AFC Divisional Playoff at Kansas City’s Memorial Stadium. Chiefs’ running back Ed Podolak stole the show with an NFL postseason record 350 combined yards, along with two TDs. Garo Yepremian kicked a 37-yard field goal in the second overtime to give Miami a 27-24 win. A week later, Don Shula’s team beat the Colts and was off to Super Bowl VI.
Key to the Game
Harassing Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes is easier said than done. However, the two-time Super Bowl champion comes off his worst game of the season. He committed three of the team’s season-high five turnovers in last week’s loss at Denver. Mahomes was also sacked three times vs. the Broncos. He was dropped just seven times in the club’s first seven games. Bradley Chubb leads Miami with five sacks.
Dolphins Player to Watch
It sounds like a broken record, but it has to be explosive wide receiver Tyreek Hill as he faces his former team for the first time. He’s second in the league with 61 catches and leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,014) and TD grabs (8). Meanwhile, tight end Travis Kelce (54-583) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (30-361) are the Chiefs’ top two pass catches, combining for 84 receptions, 944 yards, and seven touchdowns.