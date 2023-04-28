5 tight ends who could be available for the Miami Dolphins when the pick at 51
The Miami Dolphins will not select until pick 51, 20 picks after the start of day 2. While some players will drop to the Dolphins, Miami's Chris Grier has to be mindful of past mistakes, reaching for players that he shouldn't be reaching for.
Whether it is Liam Eichenberg or any other number of offensive linemen, Grier's history of drafting players to play the line in rounds two and three are notably bad. In fact, only Robert Hunt has been successful.
Tonight, Miami has to make sure they get a player that will compete for a starting job in 2023.
The TE position could be intriguing given the fact that only one was taken on day one, Dalton Kincaid.
1. Michael Mayer
Considered to be the best well-rounded tight end in this class, Mayer is exceptional as a blocker and can get out into routes with hands that are good enough for the NFL. While unlikely to fall to 51, stranger things have happened.
2. Sam LaPorta
Many have mocked LaPorta to Miami but with so many tight end needy teams skipping the position in round one, it is assumed that a potential run could happen in round two and several teams including the Packers who have two selections before Miami could be targeting TEs.
3. Darnell Washington
Washington is an imposing tall tight end standing 6'6". His hands are average and his speed is average. He uses his length to block well enough but he struggles with far faster edge rushers but there is a lot to like in Washington.
4. Tucker Kraft
Kraft has been rising on some boards and if he falls to 51, the Dolphins might find it hard to pass on him. He has very good hands but Miami may look for a TE with more blocking ability. Kraft is good but he needs to be better in some areas.
5. Luke Musgrave
Musgrave could go early in the 2nd round but he was more of mid-late second selection heading into the draft. He has a lot of growth potential and will do well with solid coaching at the NFL level.