5 ways the NFL screwed the Miami Dolphins with the 2024 schedule
By Brian Miller
2. Miami's bye week is far too early
The Dolphins will take Week 6 off this year and that isn't good for a team that was banged up most of the 2023 campaign and needed a late-season bye to get players healthy. Miami used almost all of their injured reserve eligibility allowances last season but this year, it could get pretty ugly if players go down and the Dolphins don't have a bye week to lessen the loss.
Miami will open the season with two home games before alternating away and home contests. They will face the Patriots in New England Week 5 and then head into their bye week. Miami will come off their bye and head to Indianapolis. Essentially, it is a two-game road trip from Weeks 5-7 with an off week in between.
Coming out of the bye and after the Colts, the Dolphins will return home to face the Cardinals before heading on the West Coast L.A. trip ending with a Buffalo trip. Miami could have used the bye week later in the year, but on the plus side, it is potentially one less game without Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, who are not expected back until late October at the earliest.