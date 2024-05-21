5 ways the Dolphins can spend Xavien Howard's $18 million on June 1
By Brian Miller
4. Sign lineman Dalton Risner
Dalton Risner is still a free agent, and for my life, I can't figure out why. He isn't the best guard in the NFL, but he is good. He is consistently healthy, has started nearly every game the last three years, is still young and developing, and just so happens to fill a need on the Dolphins roster.
Miami has been quite hesitant to spend money on the interior of the offensive line, and this year, it appears that Grier is more than comfortable with his current roster of players despite making no significant additions to replace Robert Hunt.
Currently, the Dolphins appear to be willing to let Liam Eichenberg move to right guard, but that won't inspire the fan base. Drafting Patrick Paul in Round 2 is not a solution for the hole at guard this year. Paul is considered the Terron Armstead left tackle replacement following this year.
Miami did not address guard in the draft and added only a few depth players in free agency. They will compete more for a roster spot than a starting job. Risner makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins and immediately adds a competent starter to the competition for the job.