5 ways the Dolphins can spend Xavien Howard's $18 million on June 1
By Brian Miller
1. Extend Jaylen Waddle
Waddle will play the 2024 season on his rookie contract. He is under contract for the 2025 season on the fifth-year option exercised in early May. Since then, several other WRs have been given extensions, and the price of those deals continues to rise.
Grier has made it clear that the team has no intention of trading their young receiver, but why not consider it if you have no intention of extending him? Is Grier simply giving Waddle more money by waiting? He may not intend to, but that is exactly what he is doing.
If Miami wants to keep Waddle, there is no reason to wait. They could simply extend him by adding on future years to his current situation and that means paying him on the fifth-year salary with his new contract taking effect in 2026. The fact that Grier isn't making moves in this area will only serve to further discussion of his future with the Dolphins or potentially, the lack of a future.
When Miami gets the $18 million, it would be much easier to get Waddle's contract done, but in reality, Miami and Grier don't need that money to give Waddle an extension unless they want to pay a big portion of it upfront to free space later.