5 wide receivers not named Odell Beckham Jr. the Dolphins should kick the tires on
5. Scotty Miller
A sixth-round draft choice in 2019 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Scotty Miller has totaled 85 catches for 1,085 yards and six scores in 67 regular-season outings. The sneaky-fast Miller totaled 11 receptions for 161 yards and two TDs for the Falcons this past season. Not exactly Tyreek Hill-like statistics no matter how you add it up.
Back in 2020, when Miller enjoyed a career campaign. With Tom Brady at the controls, the former Bowling Green product finished with 30 grabs for 501 yards and three scores. He caught four passes for 80 yards and one TD in the team’s four-game Super Bowl title run. The Dolphins would be ecstatic if they could get the 2020 version of Miller.
4. Mecole Hardman
Another available veteran with championship experience. In fact, Mecole Hardman's last Super Bowl experience was the ultimate success. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in overtime in the Chiefs’ 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
In five NFL seasons, Hardman’s receiving numbers are somewhat pedestrian, He’s totaled 166 catches for 2,212 yards and 16 scores in 68 regular-season games – including six contests with the Jets in 2023. In 14 postseason outings with the Chiefs, the former Pro Bowl return artist has amassed 393 yards from scrimmage and four TDs.