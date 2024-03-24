5 wide receivers not named Odell Beckham Jr. the Dolphins should kick the tires on
3. Michael Thomas
Of the five players listed, the former member of the New Orleans Saints may not only be the most intriguing but a huge gamble. Michael Thomas was a second-round pick in 2016 and was phenomenal in his first four seasons. He amassed 470 catches for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns, including an NFL record 149 receptions in 2019.
Thomas was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro but then came the injuries and other issues. The former Ohio State Buckeye played in the Saints’ first 10 games in ‘23, catching 39 passes for 448 yards and one TD. He’s on the mend from a knee injury and was released by the Saints this year. He could be worth a look in a few months.
2. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Back to the well with another one-time Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver. However, talented Marquez Valdes-Scantling actually began his career with the Green Bay Packers as a fifth-round draft choice in 2018. For the majority of his six-year career, his quarterbacks have been prolific passers Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.
The two-time Super Bowl champion has seen plenty of action in the postseason – averaging 16.9 yards per catch and scoring four times in 11 outings. During the regular season, he’s totaled 186 receptions, 16 TDs, and averaged 17.0 yards per grab. His career reception percentage is higher in the playoffs (61.5) than in the regular season (50.3).