5 wide receivers not named Odell Beckham Jr. the Dolphins should kick the tires on
1. Tyler Boyd
His reliability is what puts the eight-year pro at the top of the list. Veteran Tyler Boyd was a second-round draft choice of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016. He suffered through some lean years with the organization and stood out on a team that had fallen hard after five straight playoff appearances (zero wins) from 2011-15. In eight campaigns, the former University of Pittsburgh product has caught 513 passes for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Boyd was a 1,000-yard pass catcher in both 2019 and 2020. He comes off a season in which he finished second on the team with 67 receptions for 667 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He is also used to being part of a formidable wideout trio. In 2020, the Bengals selected Tee Higgins in the second round and a year later, Ja’Marr Chase was the sixth overall choice in the 2021 NFL Draft. Combined with prolific quarterback Joe Burrow (when healthy), Zac Taylor’s team features an explosive big-play attack.
These days, Chase is the main man and on the verge of a big payday. Cincinnati slapped the “franchise” tag on Higgins, and it will be interesting to see if he stays with the club. Hence, Boyd has hit the open market and appears to be biding his time. He, along with Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle would make for quite the triple threat.