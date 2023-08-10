5 young Miami Dolphins players that you should watch during pre-season
Miami Dolphins fans will be watching the next three pre-season games but there are some players that need to be watched a little closer...young guys who are trying to make a case for the 53.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Falcons Friday night, all eyes will be on what the quarterbacks do and what certain WRs do and who will be healthy enough to play and so on and so on. That being said, what about the young fringe guys that might make the kind of statement that will earn them a roster spot? Or what about the young guys who will make the team but get their first NFL action?
De'Von Achane will make the 53 but you have to be excited to see what all the hype is about!
When Achane is on the field, Miami fans should keep an eye on the 3rd round rookie. Achane has been tearing up training camp and the word is he might be the reason why Chris Grier has shown little interest in Dalvin Cook.
Achane has been running with conviction and has displayed an ability to pick up blocks as well but when he flares outside, Achane has proven to be a very good receiver out of the backfield.
With Friday night being the first of three exhibition games, it will be interesting to see how much playing time the youngster gets. It should be considerable given the depth at the position.
The Dolphins are not likely to play Raheem Mostert much if at all and Jeff Wilson could be in the same boat as well. That leaves Achane, Myles Gaskin, and Salvon Ahmed picking up the majority of the reps. If this plays out as expcted, Achane should see quite a bit of early action and potentially well into the 2nd quarter.