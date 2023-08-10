5 young Miami Dolphins players that you should watch during pre-season
Miami Dolphins fans will be watching the next three pre-season games but there are some players that need to be watched a little closer...young guys who are trying to make a case for the 53.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins defense is on the field, Cam Smith is going to get a lot of looks thrown his way and we will finally get to see what Chris Grier saw in the 2nd round selection.
Cam Smith was supposed to get more time to develop but the injury to Jalen Ramsey has put some pressure on the rookie to step up. Miami added Eli Apple who we should see on Friday night but the future of the position is supposed to be Smith.
With Xavien Howard likely sitting out the entire game, Smith should see reps with what remains of the first-team unit defensively. He will go against the Falcons top players, well the top players they start on Friday night as many will also take a seat as well.
Smith doesn't have to be perfect but he will need to show aggressive play like he has in camp. Vic Fangio said he has more work to do and that shouldn't be surprising. With Smith on one side could we see Noah Igbinoghene on the other? That is a bad dream waiting to happen but it is highly likely that we see both on the field.
What will be interesting is which one has the better game. The rookie or the veteran entering his 4th season who hasn't matured like the Dolphins imagined?