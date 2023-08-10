5 young Miami Dolphins players that you should watch during pre-season
Miami Dolphins fans will be watching the next three pre-season games but there are some players that need to be watched a little closer...young guys who are trying to make a case for the 53.
By Brian Miller
Sticking on the defensive side of the ball, one player has a lot of fans saying his name hoping for a big game. Aubrey Miller.
The undrafted rookie linebacker has been turning some heads in camp but it is the hope of what he might showcase this week in preseason game one that has many fans hoping for a big day.
Miller was signed after the draft to a three year deal so there are expectations that he can rise up and take on a bigger role defensively as the year progresses.
No one expects Miller to start the season or even start later in the year but they are looking for improvement and growth and the exhibition season is the best opportunity to get that experience and prove that the Dolphins 53 man roster should include a spot with him on it.
Miami is likely to play most of their linebackers on Friday night but the usual guys like Bradley Chubb and Jerome Baker will not see much playing time if any. We should expect to see Miller get plenty of reps and show a little more about who he is and what he brings to the team.