5 young Miami Dolphins players that you should watch during pre-season
Miami Dolphins fans will be watching the next three pre-season games but there are some players that need to be watched a little closer...young guys who are trying to make a case for the 53.
By Brian Miller
We stay on the defensive side of the ball again and this time, it's a camp battle that we are keeping a close eye on.
One spot is likely up for grabs on the defensive line. Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, and Zach Sieler, are locks but the Dolphins will probably carry one or more than likely two more. Emmanuel Ogbah has shifted inside for some work this year and he could end being one of those two.
That brings us to Brandon Pili and Jaylen Twyman who are hoping to impress the coaches enough for that final spot.
Pilii is an undrafted rooke but has shown some upside and potential. Twyman has one year of experience in the league and both should see quite a bit of reps on Friday night.
Can either make a statement in the exhibition season to perhaps make the Dolphins keep them over 6 year veteran Da'Shawn Hand who was added last week? We should get plenty of looks at all of the DTs that are not Wilkins, Sieler, and Davis Friday night.