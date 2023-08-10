5 young Miami Dolphins players that you should watch during pre-season
Miami Dolphins fans will be watching the next three pre-season games but there are some players that need to be watched a little closer...young guys who are trying to make a case for the 53.
By Brian Miller
Channing Tindall rounds out our top five players to watch this week. Why? Because the Miami Dolphins 2nd year linebacker has struggled.
Tindall should be more explosive. Last year he was hindered by a playbook that he couldn't fully grasp, many of the players couldn't because it didn't make much sense. Fangio on the other hand has a very good playbook and now it's time to see if Tindall can develop into the player the Dolphins hoped he would be.
So far, we don't if Tindall will be another mid-round pick that disappears off the roster in a few years or if he will blossom into a reliable middle backer that will make the defense better.
We should see plenty of Tindall early on Friday night as he competes for playing time as well as against the other youngsters for his role on the team.
Overall, there are plenty of players to watch Friday night and here are few questions that will need to be answered ahead of the Miami Dolphins season.
- Is Liam Eichenberg as bad as the fans in attendance have been saying?
- Is Isaiah Wynn going to earn the starting job over Eichenberg?
- Will Kendall Lamm remain a backup or will he give the Dolphins a reason to bench Austin Jackson?
- Can River Cracraft hold off Robbie Chosen in a battle for the final WR spot?
- Are the Dolphins no-name TEs good enough for Mike McDaniel's offense?